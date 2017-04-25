Bill O’Reilly Says The “Truth Will Come Out” Regarding The Harassment Claims Against Him!

Bill O’Reilly is not giving up so easily. The shamed former Fox News host ripped the sexual harassment claims in a podcast on his official site.

Advertisement

The list of female employees and even guests who accused him of harassment kept growing until the network was forced to fire him after two decades at The O’Reilly Factor!

“I am sad that I’m not on television anymore,” O’Reilly admitted as the podcast started. “I was very surprised how it all turned out. I can’t say a lot, because there’s much stuff going on right now.”

He went on, claiming that the “truth will come out” and we will all be just as shocked as he is right now.

Aside from that O’Reilly claimed that he would rather keep the information under wraps for now because he doesn’t want the media to “misconstrue it.”

However, the “Loyal O’Reilly” listeners deserve to know the truth and he and his team are currently working in that direction.

Still, he stated that he doesn’t blame Fox but as it turns out his team wants to turn the whole shenanigan into a conspiracy theory – that he was taken down by his liberal rivals.

“You know, that vehicle was fabulous for me and I said in the beginning that I’m sad, but why wouldn’t I wish them the best?” he stated about Fox News.

In addition, his former guest on the show, Sarah Palin expressed her support for O’Reilly, slamming his accusers in the process.

She said that a woman being harassed should do something about it, not stay around for years and get paychecks while in that bad situation.

Advertisement

Do you think O’Reilly is innocent?