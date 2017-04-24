Bill O’Reilly Returns With The ‘No Spin News’ Podcast, Maintains His Innocence

Bill O’Reilly is determined not to let liberals and defenders of equality get the best of him after the Fox News Channel dumped him for his checkered behavior in the workplace.

The controversial author and political commentator, who got fired less than one week ago, is ready for a return to the limelight.

Of course, things will not be as fancy as they used to be on “The O’Reilly Factor,” a nightly commentary program that dominated cable news for close to twenty years and helped put Fox News on the map.

Let us not forget that the O’Reilly brand is one of the elements in the media landscape that made it possible for the country to elect a figure like New York business mogul Donald Trump as president.

The left even tried to imitate his approach on MSNBC but was not able to find the same success. Like him or hate him, 67-year-old O’Reilly is a unique brand, and he is doing his best to keep it alive.

The father of two returned with a podcast called “No Spin News” at 7 PM on Monday, April 24.

The program will run free through Sunday on his official website and after that listeners will have to subscribe via a premium package.

His enemies might want him to go away, but a one-year subscription to the site costs $54.95.

It will be interesting to see if O’Reilly can grow or even keep his fan base after it was revealed that he had settled numerous sexual harassment cases while working at Fox News.

The media coverage forced the conservative-leaning network to fire its biggest star. O’Reilly maintained his innocence and released an epic statement to defend his good name.

It read: “It is tremendously disheartening that we part ways due to completely unfounded claims. But that is the unfortunate reality many of us in the public eye must live with today.”

With a costly divorce and all of those cases, it seems that O’Reilly cannot afford to stay off the air.