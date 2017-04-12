Bill O’Reilly Is Taking A Vacation Amid Harassment Scandal – Will He Return On ‘The Factor’

Bill O’Reilly is on vacation, and there are a few questions on everyone’s mind. Why in the world did Mr. O’Reilly announce that he was taking a vacation on Tuesday night? Is he permanently off the air?

Viewers and fans of “The O’Reilly Factor” were surprised to learn that the former journalist might have hosted his last show Tuesday night.

The author of “Pinheads and Patriots: Where You Stand in the Age of Obama” has abruptly left the political commentary program on the Fox News Channel for what is being described as a family holiday.

In an official statement issued by the network, it was revealed that Mr. O’Reilly will be back on April 24.

O’Reilly’s spokesperson, Mark Fabiani, told CNNMoney that the vacation was scheduled and was quick to remind the naysayers that the conservative political commentator took time off around Easter in 2015 and 2016.

Fabiani added: “Other than the vacation guest hosts, The Factor broadcast will remain unchanged until Mr. O’Reilly’s return post-vacation.He will be replaced by rotating substitute hosts during his absence.”

However, a reliable source spoke to New York magazine’s Gabriel Sherman and said that there is a significant possibility that the television host might not be back on television if one member of the Murdoch family has his way.

While 21st Century Fox CEO James Murdoch wants O’Reilly fired, his father, Rupert, and older brother, Lachlan, who ousted Roger Ailes, want him to continue hosting the show.

One senior Fox News staffer told Sherman: “The assumption is that he’ll exit in a non-embarrassing way.”

The embattled host took his vacation in the midst of a firestorm after the New York Times revealed that he and the network had paid $13 million to five women as settlements for sexual harassment complaints.

The journalist has denied the claims, but that has not stopped dozens of companies from pulling advertisements from his show.