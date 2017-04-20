Bill O’Reilly Claims The Harassment Accusations That Lost Him His Job At Fox News Are “Unfounded!”

After getting fired from Fox News because of sexual harassment allegations, Bill O’Reilly is now trying to clear his image, stating that the accusations against him are “unfounded!”

The host of The O’Reilly Factor was accused of harassing some of the women working at the network for him and the network paid the at least five women, $13 million in order to settle.

O’Reilly has decided to fight back after getting fired and he slammed the network, saying that: “It is tremendously disheartening that we part ways due to completely unfounded claims.”

It was his first official statement regarding the scandal and it raised a lot of eyebrows because of the fact that he denied the sexual harassment allegations.

After receiving an overwhelming amount of complaints, the network had no choice but fire O’Reilly on Wednesday.

“After a thorough and careful review of the allegations against him, the Company and Bill O’Reilly have agreed that Mr. O’Reilly will not return to the Fox News Channel,” Rupert, James and Lachlan wrote in a letter addressed to their employees.

The now former host of The O’Reilly Factor claimed that the “unfounded” accusations are just the reality of many public personalities nowadays, victimizing himself by suggesting he is just an innocent target.

In addition, the man talked about his legacy at Fox News, with over two decades at the network and how he helped it grow over time.

He ended his statement by thanking his fans and wishing the best to Fox News Channel.

Advertisement

It looks like Bill O’Reilly is not going to take responsibility for the things he’s allegedly done. But does anyone really believe he’s innocent at this point?