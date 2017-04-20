FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
caitlyn jenner bill cosby christina el moussa blac chyna rob kardashian kendall jenner will smith kim kardashian celine dion Dean McDermott blake shelton Kate Beckinsale ellen degeneres blake lively liam hemsworth drake kailyn lowry gwen stefani ferne mccann carmelo anthony kris jenner
Home » Entertainment

Bill O’Reilly Claims The Harassment Accusations That Lost Him His Job At Fox News Are “Unfounded!”

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 04/20/2017
0
0


bill o'reillySource: pbs.com

After getting fired from Fox News because of sexual harassment allegations, Bill O’Reilly is now trying to clear his image, stating that the accusations against him are “unfounded!”

The host of The O’Reilly Factor was accused of harassing some of the women working at the network for him and the network paid the at least five women, $13 million in order to settle.

O’Reilly has decided to fight back after getting fired and he slammed the network, saying that: “It is tremendously disheartening that we part ways due to completely unfounded claims.”

It was his first official statement regarding the scandal and it raised a lot of eyebrows because of the fact that he denied the sexual harassment allegations.

After receiving an overwhelming amount of complaints, the network had no choice but fire O’Reilly on Wednesday.

“After a thorough and careful review of the allegations against him, the Company and Bill O’Reilly have agreed that Mr. O’Reilly will not return to the Fox News Channel,” Rupert, James and Lachlan wrote in a letter addressed to their employees.

The now former host of The O’Reilly Factor claimed that the “unfounded” accusations are just the reality of many public personalities nowadays, victimizing himself by suggesting he is just an innocent target.

In addition, the man talked about his legacy at Fox News, with over two decades at the network and how he helped it grow over time.

He ended his statement by thanking his fans and wishing the best to Fox News Channel.

Advertisement

It looks like Bill O’Reilly is not going to take responsibility for the things he’s allegedly done. But does anyone really believe he’s innocent at this point?

Post Views: 0


Read more about bill o'reilly

You may also like
White Privilege? Snoop Dogg Outraged Bill O’Reilly Isn’t Getting “Humiliated” In Court Just Like Bill Cosby!
04/20/2017
Bill O’Reilly Was Fired From Fox News!
04/19/2017
Megyn Kelly And Bill O’Reilly Feud Pushed Her To Leave Fox News Channel For NBC
04/16/2017
Advertisement

Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *