Bill O’Reilly Claims “Public Hatred” Is What Killed Fox News CEO Roger Ailes

Bill O’Reilly has recently claimed that the public ridicule the former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes has been going though is to blame for the man’s death. Now, the other shamed star has decided to blast the media for the tragedy that occurred at Fox.

O’Reilly, who is involved in a sexual harassment lawsuit wrote an article in USA Today just a few hours after Ailes passed away.

Bill O’Reilly started his article by praising the late man, calling him a “force of nature with an agenda,” someone who led a full life.

According to the former The O’Reilly Factor anchor, “That quest was to infuse America with traditional philosophy and see to it that conservatives like him were heard loud and clear.”

Roger Ailes died Wednesday at the age of 77.

Eight days before his death, the man fell in his own home in Palm Beach and suffered a blood clot.

The clot led to more complications, and in the end, the man lost the fight with death.

By this time it may be a well-known fact that Bill O’Reilly was involved in a huge sexual harassment scandal with his female employees at Fox.

In addition, it was also alleged that Fox News gave the victims millions of dollars in exchange for their silence.

When the news about the corruption started going around, the network had no choice but ax Bill O’Reilly from the show he’s been hosting for over twenty years.

The huge and shameful Fox scandal involving that first involved the CEO started when host Gretchen Carlson claimed Ailes allegedly “injected sexual and/or sexist comments” on many occasions, and he tried to make “sexual advances by various means.”

The now dead CEO Roger Ailes vehemently denied the woman’s claims, but the media took too much interest in the scandal and did not let things go, trying to reveal the truth, whatever it may have been.

In his article, Bill O’Reilly defended the man and condemned the society as a whole for his death.

“We are living in a rough age, with technological advances changing behavior and perspective. The downside of that is turning us into a nation where hatred is almost celebrated in some quarters,” the article read.

“Roger Ailes experienced that hatred, and it killed him,” O’Reilly stressed, adding that, despite that being true, Ailes would never want to be remembered that way.

The fact that the late CEO did both good and bad in his life means that in the end, he had something in common “with every human being.”

Advertisement

What do you think of Bill O’Reilly’s point of view regarding Ailes’ death? Is he right?