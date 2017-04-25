FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » TV Shows

Bill O’Reilly Breaks His Silence Regarding Allegations Of Sexual Harassment

Todd Malm Posted On 04/25/2017
Bill O'Reilly For PBS NewsSource: PBS.com

Bill O’Reilly opened up about his recent firing at Fox News on his new podcast No Spin News. The former host said, “I am sad that I’m not on television anymore.”

As previously reported, Bill was fired from his position at Fox News last Wednesday after the New York Times publicized a report regarding sexual harassment allegations against the news anchor.

The statement read by 21st Century Fox said, after a thorough internal investigation and careful review of the accusations the Fox News Company will not be rehiring Bill after his vacation.

His employment is no longer needed at the network.

When the statement was released, the ex-anchor was on Easter vacation in Italy far away from the show.

He responded to the news in a statement of his own saying it was sad he was being let go from his position due to unfounded claims.

However, on his podcast, the former anchor spoke publicly on air about his situation.

The ex-Fox News Anchor said, “I was very surprised how it all turned out. I can’t say a lot because there’s much stuff going on right now.”

He explained he is very confident the truth will come out and when it does his viewers would be shocked by the revelations.

Bill was hesitant when speaking of the debacle.

He said, “I can’t say anymore because I just don’t want to influence the flow of the information. I don’t want the media to take what I say and misconstrue it. However you, as a loyal O’Reilly listener, have a right to know. I think, down the lane what exactly happened. And we are working in that direction, okay?”

Bill O’Reilly was one of the most watched news anchors on television. He had a regular audience of 4 million people in the beginning months of 2017.

