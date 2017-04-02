Bill O’Reilly Accused Of Harassment And Verbal Abuse By Female Employees!

Fox News’ highest rated commentator, Bill O’Reilly is involved in a shocking scandal!

According to reports, the man has been accused of harassing at least five female employees.

In addition, the network has allegedly paid the alleged victims of sexual and verbal abuse no less than $13 million in order to keep quiet.

Rachel Witlieb Bernstein, Andrea Mackris, Rebecca Gomez Diamond, Laurie Dhue, and Juliet Huddy, who either worked on The O’Reilly Factor or regularly appeared on it accepted the money and agreed not to pursue any legal action against the man.

O’Reilly has strongly denied the accusations.

The commentator stated that his job made him “vulnerable to lawsuits from individuals who want me to pay them to avoid negative publicity.”

About the settlement, O’Reilly admitted the women received the money from him and Fox, even though he was not guilty, saying it was all for the sake of his own children.

The report states the women complained about his unwanted advances and even lewd comments and verbal abuse. He also allegedly often invited them to hotels.

According to an insider back in 2002, he supposedly shouted at producer Rachel Witlieb Bernstein before she suddenly left the network with an undisclosed settlement.

According to a 2004 lawsuit unearthed by the Times, Mackris, who worked as a producer on his show, said O’Reilly called her while he was masturbating and described his sexual fantasies with her.

The court documents also revealed that O’Reilly told Mackris to buy a vibrator before “it became apparent that Defendant was masturbating as he spoke. After he climaxed, Defendant O’Reilly said to the Plaintiff: ‘I appreciate the fun phone call….’”

She settled for $9 million and publicly stated that there was “no wrongdoing whatsoever.”

The other women went through similar situations that determined them to sue the man but the network was always careful to protect him by paying off the victim with sums they couldn’t refuse.

“The worst part of my job is being a target for those who would harm me and my employer, the Fox News Channel,” stated O’Reilly.

His attorney revealed they are considering taking legal action against his accusers in order to defend his reputation.