Bill Maher Says Steve Bannon Was A “Racist Eyesore” Following His Resignation From The White House

Bill Maher is flabbergasted as to why people can’t keep their jobs in the White House anymore. During Real-Time With Bill Maher last night, Bill said he doesn’t “understand why lazy white people can’t keep a job.”

In case you missed it, General Flynn, Reine Priebus, Sean Spicer, Anthony Scaramucci, and now Steve Bannon have all left the administration.

After Bill criticized President Trump on his Friday night show for his dealings with the riots in Charlottesville, Virginia, the comic talked about the former White House strategist’s exit.

When referring to the man, he said, ” speaking of getting rid of racist eyesores.”

According to a report by the New York Times, Trump told his aides of his decision to get rid of Bannon.

Since then, Steve has gone back to his old post at Breitbart News.

Maher said, “Trump told him this bunker is not big enough for the both of us.”

This isn’t the first time Maher has talked about the Charlottesville protests.

Last weekend, the talk-show host joked that Jared Kushner – who is Jewish – would be taking over Bannon’s position, which is something the “White Supremacists” would not like.

Bill went on to ask the question: “who is still supporting Trump?” According to him, “he is as unpopular as a norovirus on a cruise ship.” Bill may be right; the chance of Trump being elected for the second term is highly unlikely. Will Donald even run again? We’ll have to wait another three years to find out. Let us know in the comments section what you think of Bannon’s firing; and will Trump run again for the second term?