Bill Maher Releases Apology After ‘N’ Word Scandal

This week hasn’t been the best for progressive comedians. After Kathy Griffin suffered the repercussions of her Trump post, Bill Maher is now also in hot water for using an offensive word.

The Real Time host stated that he got caught up in live banter.

Yesterday, June 3, Bill Maher finally decided to release an official apology after he used a racial slur during his show Real Time.

The host, who called himself a house n***** explained that he just got caught up in the banter of a live moment.

The racially offensive n-word was used during his interview with Republican Senator Ben Sasse on Friday night.

During the interview, Maher talked with Sasse about the boundaries between teenage years and adulthood, referring to how adults in California still dress-up for Halloween.

But Sasse stated this didn’t happen too often in his state. Maher replied that he should visit Nebraska more.

The Republican told him he is welcome to work in the fields with the rest of Nebraskans.

At the politician’s comment, Bill scoffed, telling him that he will not work in the fields as he is a house n*****, referencing the South’s history with slavery.

Immediately after he made it clear that it was a joke as the audience groaned.

Maher and Sasse moved on to other topics.

However, after receiving huge backlash because of his politically incorrect comment, Maher released an official statement.

‘Friday nights are always my worst night of sleep because I am up reflecting on the things I should or should not have said on my live show. Last night was a particularly long night as I regret the word I used in the banter of a live moment. The word was offensive, and I regret saying it and am very sorry,’ the man claimed.

HBO also released a statement on Bill Maher’s slip of the tongue, saying that it was inexcusable and tasteless.

The network also promised to remove his offensive comment from all the future airings of the show.

As fans of the host certainly are already aware, Maher is well-known for his battles with conservatives, one of them being Elisabeth Hasselbeck.

What do you think of the man’s n-word slip on TV? Were you offended?