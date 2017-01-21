Bill Maher And Jane Fonda Slam President Donald Trump

Bill Maher should have been celebrating tonight, it was his birthday – he turned 61 – and his hit show, “Real Time with Bill Maher,” debuted its 10th season on HBO, and he even got a shiny new set (see video below). Instead, he was angry as hell. If you have never heard of Mr. Maher – he is what you call a real Hollywood liberal – he has a sarcastic attitude, he loves pot, women, and all things Obama. And, of course, he loathes Donald Trump for a long list of reasons that would take several days to enumerate.

His weekly show came back as Donald Trump, and his wife, Melania, were participating in the last of three inaugural balls. Two very vocal Democrats joined the comedian – actress and activist Jane Fonda and former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann – famous for feuding with Fox News’ Bill O’Reilly.

To put it lightly, Trump, his inauguration, his voters, his policies, and his hair were decimated during the hour-long show. The “Keep the Statue of Liberty Closed: The New Rules” author opened a segment with the following explosive line “We have a new leader… Vladimir Putin!” Maher shared: “What’s consistent is how much he loves (Vladimir) Putin. But he has attacked everybody else. He attacked the Pope, he attacked the chick from Twilight, he went after (civil rights icon) John Lewis on Martin Luther King weekend. If you attack him, he’s like a mean girl at a sleepover. He just wants to get back at you.”

The writer and producer, who was proud to donate millions of dollars to Barack Obama, went on to declare that Americans and the world had watched the inauguration of the last American president because “the man in the fat suit” will destroy this country. The political commentator called Trump a clown, who delivered one of the ugliest inaugural addresses in history.

The former host of “Politically Incorrect with Bill Maher” stated: “At what point are people going to realize there is no normal president inside the Trump fat suit? Today’s Inaugural speech, it wasn’t classy or unifying. It was joyless and ugly and dividing.” He added: “What does every kid want for his birthday? A clown.”

Fonda, who will be a keynote speaker at Saturday’s Women’s March in Los Angeles, California, repeatedly called the 45th president a predator. She also explained why she supported the viral remarks made by Meryl Streep at the Golden Globes where she slammed Trump for mocking a disabled reporter.

Fonda stated: “The Predator in Chief and his fake news, their tactic is to divide and conquer. Whenever a celebrity speaks out, like Meryl did at the Golden Globes, and gets a reaction from him like she did, you know she hit the right spot.”

Olbermann shared his thoughts on Trump by saying that he was not “a legitimate president” and the Tea Party movement should inspire Democrats. He said: “We have to make this as unpleasant personally for him as possible.”

In his “New Rules,” Maher bashed all the red states saying that they voted for Trump because they are addicted to drugs. Maher said: “Kids, stop doing heroin, it’s a gateway drug to becoming Republican.”

Maher will be roasting Trump every Friday at 10 p.m. on HBO.