FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
andy cohen kim kardashian kandi burruss kanye west blac chyna t.i. kirk frost angelina jolie khloe kardashian bella hadid Jeffrey Tambor james corden kenya moore kailyn lowry Reginae Carter wendy williams justin bieber rob kardashian nicki minaj kim zolciak Nas tamar braxton tameka cottle
Home » Entertainment

Bill Hader And His Wife Maggie Carey Are Divorcing After 11 Years Of Marriage

Bridget Hill Posted On 11/17/2017
0
0


Bill Hader and Maggie CareySource: Bustle.com

Bill Hader and his wife, Maggie Carey, have split up after a marriage of eleven years. A representative speaking on behalf of the actor and his wife – who tied the knot back in 2006 – claimed they are legally separating.

In a report from People Magazine, Hader and his ex-spouse split up back in July of this year. Hader and Carey currently have a family of three children, and they welcomed their first baby back in 2009.

Just three years later, they welcomed another one in 2012, and a third daughter named Hayley in 2014.

Happy birthday, #BillHader! The comedian turns 39 years old today. 🎉 (📸: Matt Winkelmeyer/GettyImages)

A post shared by POPSUGAR Celebrity (@popsugarcelebrity) on

Carey and Hader are both incredibly busy working in the entertainment industry, with Carey directing episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Last Man On Earth, and Making History.

Bill, on the other hand, is currently working on a TV show called Barry for the HBO network. Undoubtedly, finding the balance between raising children and working on television shows as well as movies is a struggle.

In an interview with Conan O’Brien, Hader said it’s difficult being a parent because he “doesn’t sleep.”

In 2013, when speaking with reporters from People Magazine, the comedian offered some of his best relationship advice for those about to get married.

He stated, “whatever your wife asks, say ‘yes.’ Just say yes, and your life will be so much easier. If your wife asks you to drive to LAX at 2 a.m to pick up a piece of luggage, do it!”

Advertisement

However, considering the recent separation between himself and his wife, maybe his advice isn’t worth taking after all. As for what Bill has been up to lately, the 39-year-old created and stars in a mockumentary series called, Documentary Now!

Post Views: 0

Read more about Bill Hader Maggie Carey
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *