Bill Cosby’s Youngest Daughter Defends Him As Part Of An Elaborate PR Scheme To Sway The Public!

Bill Cosby is still trying to sway the public, and this is his latest attempt!

Evin Cosby, his youngest daughter, has decided to speak out about her father’s innocence in a Facebook post.

Evin not only defended him against the legal accusations but also praised him for being an exemplary father to her.

“I am his fourth daughter. He raised me to go to college, start my own business, and be my own woman. He is helping me raise my children and teach them family values,” she started, adding that she is certain Bill loves her as well as her sisters and mother and respects women.

As you may already be aware, Cosby’s rape trial will take place in Philadelphia on June 5. Meanwhile, jury selection will begin next month.

It looks like Cosby is doing whatever it takes to get the advantage in court considering that earlier this month he lost the final attempt to question his accuser.

According to an insider, the disgraced comedian is heading to the “court of public opinion,” with the support of a few of his high-profile pals.

The source also revealed that his daughter Erika is expected to give an official interview to a big outlet soon.

Apparently, Erika will talk about his “kind-hearted nature” and “overwhelming giving of himself.”

Co-star Phylicia Rashaad and former Broadway star Melba Moore are a couple of other supporters who are expected to tell warm stories about Cosby.

Also, his wife Camille is also planning to write an op-ed that will help her husband with his public image.

The insider claimed Cosby himself would also take part in a major tell-all interview.

“They want [people] to see the good side and not this monster that everyone has been making him out to be,” the source explained.

Do you think all of this PR strategy will change the public’s perception of Bill Cosby?