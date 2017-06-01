Bill Cosby’s Secret Dark Past Exposed Like Never Before On New Must-See Show!

Everything you ever wanted to know about the man’s controversial life will finally be at your disposal. According to new reports, Investigation Discovery has decided to explore Bill Cosby’s scandal as it has never been explored before.

As you may already know, for more than 50 years, Bill Cosby was seen as a national treasure, his comedy shows and TV series The Cosby Show as well as his notable charitable works warming people’s hearts.

But everybody was shocked when they discovered that the man might have been hiding terrible secrets for five decades!

The new show, Bill Cosby: An American Scandal promises to look deep into Bill Cosby’s life.

Investigation Discovery is going to aid of many insider interviews to make sure they will portray the reality of his scandal to the best of their abilities.

The show will examine the man’s family drama as well as the accusations who ruined the comedian’s good image and career.

“Dr. Cliff Huxtable — a doting father living a perfect, suburban life — appears to be a far cry from the picture painted by Bill Cosby’s accusers,” stated Henry Schleiff, Group President of Investigation Discovery and a couple of other channels.

He went on, saying that “Between the upcoming trial and the inevitable verdict in the court of public opinion, our viewers and, indeed, all of his fans, want to know if we adored a man who was secretly a monster.”

Indeed, it sounds like such a scary concept – admiring someone for decades only to discover they were secretly horrible people.

Will you watch the documentary exposing Bill Cosby’s past?