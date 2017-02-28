Bill Cosby’s Request To Bring In Foreign Jury Members Has Been Approved!

On Monday, Bill Cosby came back to the Pennsylvania courtroom and his legal team of lawyers asked the judge to bring outside jury for their client’s sexual assault trial.

The request was eventually granted as the judge thought that bringing jury members from other countries was not such a big issue.

The ruling comes only a few days after the judge allowed only one additional accuser to testify in court.

The decision denied the possibility to call upon a dozen other women as “prior bad act” witnesses.

Former Temple University employee Andrea Constand is one of the alleged victims who accused Cosby of drugging and raping her in 2004.

In 2015, when the case was reopened, Cosby confessed he drugged and had sexual relations with other confused women in different deposits in 2005 and 2006. At the time, however, DA Bruce Castor promised not to prosecute Cosby.

“When you got the Quaaludes, was it in your mind that you were going to use these Quaaludes for young women that you wanted to have sex with?” asked a lawyer at the time of the first lawsuit, to which Cosby simply answered: “Yes.”

Then, he proceeded to describe how he even put his hands down Constand’s pants: “I don’t hear her say anything. And I don’t feel her say anything. And so I continue and I go into the area that is somewhere between permission and rejection. I am not stopped.”

Despite the fact that a huge number of women have come forward to accuse him of drugging and rapping them in the last decades, the actor has always claimed it was all consensual.