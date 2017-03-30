Bill Cosby’s Lawyers File Motion To Exclude Testimony He Drugged Women

Bill Cosby‘s legal team is doing everything possible to make sure that the disgraced actor will not be found guilty of sexual assault. The lawyers recently filed a motion that will stop the jurors from hearing Cosby about the accusations that he gave women drugs, money or funds for educational purposes.
According to the legal documents, “The testimony about Quaaludes and the alleged provision of money or educational funds is quintessentially the kind of evidence that causes ‘unfair prejudice.’”
Back in 2005, Cosby admitted to giving one woman drugs and money, but now, his legal team is trying to pull all strings and make sure that confession is not going to be taken into account.
Considering that the Common Pleas Judge Steven O’Neill ruled most of them can’t testify, the defense has suggested that the actor’s incriminatory testimony should be excluded as well.
Back in 2004, Bill Cosby was charged with drugging and then molesting one woman by the name of Andrea Constand.
Despite the fact that, since then, about a dozen more have come forward, making similar allegations against the actor, O’Neill is going to allow only one of them to testify.
The woman in question has accused Cosby of drugging and raping her back in 1996 but she is yet to come forth.
Cosby even revealed how he managed to obtain no less than 7 prescriptions for Quaaludes in the 1970s to give to women before sex.
However, his lawyers are going to make use of the fact that the drug has not been available in the United States for over 20 years.
“Quaaludes have not been available in this country for two decades. Any discussion of quaaludes would only divert the jury away from its duty of weighing the evidence as to Ms. Constand, the only alleged victim.”
The trial will take place on June 5. Bill Cosby has pled not guilty.
