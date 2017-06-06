Bill Cosby’s Former Mistress Joins The Many Alleged Rape Victims With Shocking Claim: ‘I Was Getting Dizzy’

In the new show, Bill Cosby: An American Scandal, the man’s former mistress and one of the many alleged victims of rape Shawn Brown has revealed exactly when her relationship with the comedian took a really bad turn! Despite the fact that they started off as friends, Brown remembered one night when, after hours of dancing in a club, he propositioned her.

The woman claimed she questioned him about being married and he replied that his wife just stays at home with the kids, and that is their arrangement.

Brown decided to accept his explanation as it was because she felt like it wasn’t her place to pry.

She went on to state that her sexual relationship with the man was just part of their friendship and it was consensual.

For about ten months, their friends with benefits relationship went well, until one faithful night.

‘The night that the tone of the relationship changed for me was the night that I went up to his house in Beverly Hills, and he had fixed me a drink. No matter where we went in the house, he kept carrying this drink with him and saying ‘Here, drink this. Drink this.’ And I kept saying, I do not want anymore,’ It just had a funny taste to me. I was sitting there kind of rocking. I was getting dizzy,’ the alleged rape victim recalled.

As fans may already know, Brown has claimed before that Cosby is the one who fathered her child Autumn Jackson.

Back in 1997, Autumn was arrested for extortion when she demanded Bill Cosby pay her $24 million over claims he was her father.

Cosby’s lawyer at the time admitted Cosby did pay the girl’s college tuition for a year but that she was just one of the many youngsters Cosby helped.

In an interview, however, the actor did admit he had sex with Brown and that there was a possibility Autumn was his daughter.

Do you think Brown is telling the truth and Cosby raped her? Is Autumn Jackson his biological daughter?