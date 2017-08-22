Bill Cosby’s Court Date Pushed To 2018

Bill Cosby can breathe a sigh of relief. His court date was pushed until March or April of 2018 that way his new lawyers have time to review all the details of his contentious case. Steven O’Neill – the judge who will serve as the mediator between the accused and the jury – postponed the court date to give his new high-powered attorney’s more time.

In his statement, he claimed to ask someone to review the case in a matter of a few months cannot be done.

As CI readers know, Cosby’s first trial ended in a mistrial after the jury ended in a gridlock.

After 52 hours of deliberation, they couldn’t decide the fate of the comedian.

It was revealed two of the jurors refused to give the comic a “guilty” verdict.

The court case in 2018 will also have new stipulations.

The judge agreed that members of the jury could come from Montgomery County, as opposed to being from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Initially, Cosby’s team was panicking as his previous two lawyers quit the case and Bill was on the hunt for new legal representation.

It was reported yesterday Cosby announced his decision to hire Thomas Mesereau, the man who famously got Michael Jackson off on all of his charges in 2005.

Mesereau has also defended people like Mike Tyson in the past.

As for Cosby, the comedian pleaded not guilty to all three counts of aggravated indecent assault after he was accused of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004.

Cosby has been accused of over 100 acts of lewd behavior from women over the past 50 years.

However, the case of Andrea is the only one to make it to a trial.

Advertisement

Ever since the accusations came to light, Cosby has maintained his innocence. After Kevin Steele – who serves as the district attorney – announced his intention to retry the disgraced comic, he praised Andrea for her persistence and bravery to push forward on this highly controversial matter. He claimed she is positive and confident Bill will be brought to justice.