Bill Cosby’s Attorney Quits, Refuses To Deal With The Team’s ‘Chaos’ and Comedian’s ‘Disrespect!’

The angry actor is demanding his team to shut up and not talk to the press. After attorney Brian McMonagle suddenly resigned this week, Bill Cosby is desperately looking for another legal representative.

According to a source, Cosby was simply livid when the hotshot lawyer informed him of his resignation.

‘Brian cares, but he is not going to continue to put his stellar reputation on the line if there is no cooperation from his client and his client’s publicist,’ the insider shared.

Apparently, Cosby has already contacted Michael Jackson’s former attorney Tom Meserau, as well as O.J. Simpson’s ex-attorney Robert Shapiro and Lindsay Lohan‘s former lawyer Shawn Chapman-Holley!

But despite the fact that he used to pay McMonagle no less than $1,200-$1,500 per hour, none of the lawyers mentioned above accepted his offer.

Philadelphia’s best criminal lawyer (2015) was apparently fed up with the ‘Team Chaos’ around Cosby’s sexual assault case.

‘He had to chastise Cosby’s publicist, Andrew Wyatt, in front of reporters, because he would hold press conferences while the jury was deliberating and he would give mixed messages.’

Another source claimed Wyatt has been controlling the comedian’s case entirely, going so far as to even fire his previous attorney Monica Pressley because she made media appearances without the team’s permission.

In addition, last month when Judge Steven O’Neill declared a mistrial, Cosby’s publicist slammed the judge and accused him of teaming up with the prosecutors to convict Cosby.

Attorney McMonagle was angered by the publicist’s rash actions and demanded that Cosby asks him to stay out of the way during his retrial.

But Cosby and Wyatt refused to listen and even mocked the skilled lawyer.

Sources confirmed that the chaos and the disrespect led McMonagle to quit.

‘He may wait and give Cosby a chance to find a new lawyer before formally announcing it. But, come November, it will not be Brian giving opening statements again. Brian will be with another client somewhere,’ the insider stated.

Do you think McMonagle made the right decision?