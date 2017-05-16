Bill Cosby Thinks Racism Played A Role In His Sexual Assault Allegations

Bill Cosby is finally back in the public’s eye speaking out against the allegations against him! The Cosby Show alumni said during his first interview in two years he believes racism “may very well” play a role in the 50 different allegations against the former comedian.

His remarks during the SiriuxXM’s Channell 124 interview come after his daughter Ensa Cosby came out to claim racism “played a big role in all aspects” of her father’s downfall.

When asked if racism was a part of it, he said it “could be, could be,” but he can’t reveal anything because of the confidentiality required for the court process.

Cosby said there are “certain things that (he) can look at,” and he considers a lot of it to be “nefarious,” and “nefarious” happens to be his favorite word!

The allegations against Bill became national news when a fan posted a video on Youtube of comedian Hannibal Burress, and it soon went viral spreading all over the internet, ending in several women coming out to accuse Bill of drugging and raping them.

The TV veteran is facing three counts of aggravated indecent assault for drugging and assaulting Andrea Constand at his home in Pennsylvania in January of 2004.

As previously reported, Cosby pled not guilty to all charges and had since denied dozens upon dozens of other accusations.

Critics think Bill is only playing the race card considering his accusers are both black and white and Bill said racism might play a role in some of the allegations but certainly not all.

Advertisement

Well I guess his theories come apart don’t they, if some of the claims are because of racism and some of them aren’t, there are still accusations regardless of discrimination against skin color!