Bill Cosby Plans To Teach Sexual Assault Prevention

Andrew Wyatt, the publicist for Bill Cosby, revealed his client would be embarking on a tour to teach young children about sexual assault prevention following the comedian’s case regarding the alleged assault in 2004 of Andrea Constand, which ended in a mistrial.

And how ironic is this situation?

The accusations levied by Andrea Constand were just one of nearly one hundred allegations by one hundred different women.

The incident involving Constand was just one of the accusations that were able to result in criminal charges.

Cosby was not convicted of the charges, so people, unfortunately, might have to deal with the outcome for now.

However, the irony of the tragic irony of the situation has to be acknowledged.

Wyatt and his colleague, Ebonee Benson, revealed on Good Day Alabama on the 22nd of June that Cosby plans to “get back to work” with a motivational speaking tour.

The man explained, “we’re now planning town halls, and we’re going to be coming to Birmingham sometime in July to talk to young people because this is bigger than Bill Cosby.”

He went on, “this issue can affect any young person, especially young athletes of today, and they need to know what they’re facing when they’re hanging out and partying.”

Bill previously had to stop his last tour because of the repeated protests at all of his events.

Will hecklers affect his “sexual assault prevention” tour as well?

No one can answer that question at the moment. One thing is for sure though; the comic is probably glad not to be going to jail.

When Hyatt was asked how Bill was doing following the trial, the publicist said the comedian was just happy to go home, because, after all, his life was at stake.

As was previously reported, a judge in Pittsburg announced the jury was deadlocked and could not come to a decision. District Attorney prosecutors later declared they would attempt another trial to indict Bill.