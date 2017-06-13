FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Hollywood

Bill Cosby Lawyer Bashes ‘Stone-Cold Liar’ Accuser In Closing Argument, Claims They Were Lovers!

Nick Markus Posted On 06/13/2017
Bill CosbySource: huffingtonpost.com

The disgraced comedian’s legal team is insisting Andrea Constand was his lover and not his victim. Even though Bill Cosby did not testify in his own defense in the closing statements of his sexual assault trial, the man’s lawyer did a great job explaining to the jury that the accusations are nonsense and are just driven by rumors and in order to get media attention.

Brian McMonagle claimed Andrea Constand told a stone-cold lie as he tried to convince the seven men, five women jury that the alleged victim has a reputation of lying, referring to the fact that Constand has changed her statements many times before.

The attorney, who is trying to get the comedian full acquittal stressed in his closing statement that ‘She said one thing yesterday, another thing today. What is she going to say tomorrow?’

Brian constantly bashed the victim, making her out to be someone who, although was in a consensual relationship with the actor, is now jumping at the opportunity to get money and attention, and someone who is definitely not honest!

He insisted that she was Cosby’s lover and not his victim, questioning her on the basis that the two of them willingly sat by the fire, drank Cognac, and burned incense together.

The lawyer wondered, addressing the jury – was that not romantic?

79-year-old Bill Cosby is currently being trialed for three counts of aggravated indecent assault.

He is being accused of drugging and raping Constand at his Elkins Park home back in January of 2004.

Do you think the skilled attorney’s defense will manage to get Cosby his freedom?

