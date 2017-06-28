Bill Cosby Facing Yet Another Sexual Assault Trial, This Time Involving Teenage Girl!

The new court date was set and is delivering yet another blow to the disgraced star. Although Bill Cosby has managed to win a temporary battle against charges of sexual abuse, the war is not even close to being over.

We have learned that a California court has decided that Cosby needs to face a judge and a jury in July 2018 over accusations that he sexually assaulted a teenage girl.

Judy Huth claims that back in 1974, when she was no older than 15, Cosby forced her into a sex act at the Playboy Mansion.

The reason why the case was set so far into the future is that the comedian is also expected to face another trial in the Andrea Constand lawsuit soon.

On June 17, a jury was unable to decide if Cosby is guilty of sexually abusing Constand in 2004 at his Philadelphia house.

The former director of women’ss basketball at Temple University claims that Cosby, who turns 80 on July 12, drugged her and raped her while she was unconscious.

Constand and Huth’s lawsuits are two of the ten he faces!

Bill Cosby has been accused by dozens of women of drugging and sexually assaulting them.

The overwhelming number of such alleged victims throughout the years makes it very improbable that he is innocent.

Advertisement

However, Bill Cosby has denied all accusation!