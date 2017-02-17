Bill Cosby Defamation Lawsuit Dismissed!

It was recently announced that Bill Cosby’s defamation lawsuit brought by an actress has been dismissed.
On Thursday, a U.S. District Judge found that Katherine McKee had not demonstrated that Cosby defamed her simply by denying her claims, which she made in an interview with the New York Daily News.
“An accused person cannot be foreclosed … from considering the issuance of a simple and unequivocal denial — free from overall defamatory triggers or contextual themes,” the judge wrote.
Despite this small victory, Bill Cosby still faces criminal charges for sexual assault.
According to court documents, Bill Cosby conducted a “lifetime of sexual assault on young women,” and the 79 year old actor “shouldn’t be rewarded for being good at intoxicating people and putting them in a state where they can’t resist.”
There are about 50 women who claim Cosby sexually assaulted them, usually after getting them drunk or drugging them.
Despite the crushing number of accusers, Cosby has denied being involved in such horrible acts.
One of the victims, McKee said Cosby was a “buddy” who asked her to drop off some ribs at his hotel room.
“I remember I walked in the door, and he had a robe and cap on. He took the ribs from my hands and just grabbed me,” McKee claimed.
“He spun me around, pulled my panties down, and just took it. We were still standing at the door when he attacked me. It was so fast and so shocking and so unbelievable.”
“It was a rape, but it seemed so strange to call it that. I chalked it up to another powerful person in Hollywood who just felt he could take what he wanted from women.”
Cosby faces a hearing in the Pennsylvania case later this month.
Leave a Reply