Bill Cosby Awaits For His Retrial, Moved To November 6

Extended tension for Bill Cosby, as his retrial for sexual assault was set for November 6. As most of you already know, the comedian is accused of drugging and molesting a woman, Andrea Constand, more than a decade ago.

A Pennsylvania jury deadlocked on the verdict after deliberating over six days, so the judge had no other choice than to declare a mistrial on June 17.

Cosby did not testify at the trial, but gave a deposition in the woman’s civil suit claiming that they both agreed to the sexual act. Instead, Mrs. Constand says that he gave her three pills that knocked her out before taking advantage of her at his home near Philadelphia.

In her seven hours testimony extended over two days, Andrea added that she considered Cosby a mentor, but never did she gave permission for the intercourse.

At the time of the assault, she was a 31-year-old operations director for the women’s basketball team at Temple University, while 66-year-old Bill was a well-established TV personality name and an enthusiastic promoter for the school.

Dolores Troiani, Constand’s lawyer, gave a statement saying that her client is absolutely ready to confront her attacker in court again. She added that Andrea wants justice to be done and wishes to see this through.

Constand went to police in January 2005 to tell the story of how Cosby had drugged and violated her a year earlier. Obviously, under a lot of stress, she left Temple in March 2004 to return home to suburban Toronto, where she is now a massage therapist.

In his deposition, Cosby admitted that his favorite trick over the last 50 years was to give young women pills or alcohol before sexual encounters. This made District Attorney Kevin Steele determined to put Cosby on trial again.