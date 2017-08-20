FREE NEWSLETTER
Music

Big Sister Blue Ivy Helps Beyonce And Jay-Z With The Twins

Nick Markus Posted On 08/20/2017
blue ivySource: huffingtonpost.com

Blue Ivy is proving to be a great help with the twin babies. The big sister has been her parents’ greatest help when taking care of the new additions to the family, despite affording a ton of nannies.

No one can compare to the protective instincts of an older sibling and Beyonce and Jay Z are very grateful the 5-year-old is so eager to help her mom and dad with twins Sir and Rumi.

According to an insider, Blue Ivy is a great big sister and is always helpful with the infants.

‘Everyone’s doing great, they are still enjoying the summer in Malibu. Blue is excited to be back in school soon. The babies are growing and very cute.’

As fans who keep up with the queen of pop and her family certainly already know, Tina Knowles, Bey’s mother, has also claimed not too long ago that the toddler cares about the babies a lot.

Beyonce and Jay Z welcomed their twins on June 13.

Soon after, the parents started the process of trademarking their names for pretty much everything from water bottles, baby stuff to cosmetics and perfumes.

In addition, the happy family also recently found their dream mansion in Bel Air and purchased it for no less than $90 million!

In order to avoid having any unwanted people trespassing on their luxurious propriety, Beyonce and Jay Z made sure they took safety measures such as having bulletproof windows and installing a huge number of security cameras on the premises.

