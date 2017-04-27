Big Screen ‘Masters Of The Universe’ Reboot Coming To Theaters In 2019

Sony has been trying to launch a new He-Man movie for at least a decade now with little success. Their luck may change, though, now that the studio has brought in an A-list screenwriter and locked in a release date for the new Masters of the Universe.

McG (Charlie’s Angels, Terminator: Salvation) has been attached to direct the He-Man reboot since 2015, but a new report says the director is no longer involved.

However, a new screenwriter has been brought on board in hopes of attracting new talent. David S. Goyer (Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice) is the latest scribe to take on the popular 1980s franchise.

In addition to bringing in Goyer, Sony has also given the film a release date: December 18, 2019. That means production on the new Masters of the Universe film will need to kick into high gear very soon.

With Goyer now on board, the studio is allegedly looking at several A-list talents who are said to be vying for roles in the film.

Last year, actor Kellan Lutz (The Legend of Hercules, The Twilight Saga) met with McG and the film’s producer Mary Viola. With McG off the film, there’s no word on whether Lutz is still in the running to play He-Man.

Masters of the Universe started life as a successful toy line and cartoon series in the 1980s. Prince Adam (aka He-Man) and his friends fought to protect the planet Eternia from the hordes of the villainous Skeletor.

In 1987, Cannon Films released a Masters of the Universe feature film with action star Dolph Lundgren as He-Man and Frank Langella as Skeletor.

The critical and commercial failure of that film greatly contributed to Cannon Films’ collapse. A sequel was scrapped, but the script and costumes were used for an unrelated film, 1989’s Cyborg with Jean-Claude Van Damme.

Hopefully, Hollywood can get He-Man right this time around.