‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2 Is Coming: Everything We Know So Far

Big Little Lies is reportedly returning to HBO next year. A week after showrunner David E. Kelly teased a sophomore season, the network is allegedly making plans to start production for Season 2 in the spring. Here is everything we know about the new season of Big Little Lies.

According to Closer Weekly, Kelly talked about the Season 2 plans in a recent interview and sounded optimistic about the storyline moving forward. Kelly explained how they are already thinking about the plot and that the cast are all excited about returning for another year.

Fortunately, it sounds like everyone is on board to continue the story. This includes Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz, Alexander Skarsgard and Adam Scott.

Spending #SundayFunday with these ladies … working on some new lies 🙈🙉🙊

Fans were first teased about the new season when Reese shared an interesting photo of her, Kidman and Dern on Instagram. The actress captioned the image by saying they were “working on some new lies.”

Although Reese and her co-stars seem thrilled about Season 2, the show’s director, Jean-Marc Vallee, wasn’t interested in another year. After Season 1 aired, Vallee shot down the notion of a second season and said he was happy with how things ended and didn’t want to ruin it.

Wow. What a night. Thanks for everyone who supported us and this vision. ✨ #BigLittleLies #BigLittleLadies

The director, fortunately, changed his mind after the series took home a few awards at the 2017 Emmys. Vallee told fans that he would love to reunite the cast for another season but couldn’t confirm that anything was in the works. While Vallee would like to direct the series again, a scheduling conflict might prevent that from happening.

If Vallee doesn’t return, Kelly is reportedly seeking a female director to helm the show moving forward.

While HBO has not officially confirmed a new season, Variety reports that Witherspoon just dropped out of another project to clear her schedule for Big Little Lies.

The actress was expected to appear in Noah Hawley’s upcoming film, Pale Blue Dot, but had to quit over scheduling conflicts. The movie was expected to start production at the beginning of 2018.

HBO has not announced an official premiere date for Season 2 of Big Little Lies.