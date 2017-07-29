FREE NEWSLETTER
Big Happy Family! Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Bond With Each Other’s Kids Despite Cheating Scandal

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 07/29/2017
Despite the man’s infidelity scandal, the two stars are trying to act like a happy family.  As fans may already be aware, the rumors that Alex Rodriguez has been cheating on girlfriend Jennifer Lopez, prompted the diva to hire someone to follow him around.

But it looks like J.Lo. is too in love with her new squeeze to give up on him even though he may have been double timing her.

In addition, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are acting like a big happy family along with their children, these days.

This new report comes not too long after the former baseball legend was accused of seeing fitness trainer Lauren Hunter behind Lopez’ back.

The man refused to comment on the allegations, and it looks like the American Idol judge may not have taken them seriously anyway.

This week, the pair left behind all of the negativity and embarked on a several-days-long party celebrating both of their birthdays.

According to sources close to the couple, 48-year-old Jennifer has been keen on getting their kids in on the family fun as well.

On Friday, J.Lo. took to social media to share a throwback photo on Instagram from her birthday bash on Monday.

The family portrait featured a smiling Rodriguez cuddling up to his daughters Natasha, 12, and Ella, 8, plus Lopez’ twins Max and Emme both eight years old.

‘This…’ the star simply captioned the photo adding a heart emoji afterward.

Regardless of the many cheating rumors, the two have been inseparable this whole summer.

Also, many insiders have been predicting Lopez and Rodriguez will get engaged sooner than later.

Do you also think they are bound to tie the knot or are the rumors going to catch up to them and ruin their relationship?

