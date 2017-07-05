Big Brother’s Paola Shea Says It’s Racist To Call Alex Ow ‘Pao Pao’

Even though Paola Shea may not be in the Big Brother house this summer, her name is still on the tip of everyone’s tongue. Except, it may not be for the best reason. In a new episode of the reality series, a couple of the houseguests compared the season 16 contestant to newcomer Alex Ow.

In fact, they even gave her the same nickname: “Pao Pao.”

And what does Shea have to say about that? Well, she’s not impressed at all; she thinks it’s racist.

On Twitter, she posted a video message stating, “I do not look like Alex, so stop comparing me to her. We’re two different people, and this is like, some racist shit.”

We’re not entirely sure how it’s racist, but everything is racist nowadays, so we can only assume that it’s discriminatory only because it exists.

The controversy began after Jessica Graf referred to Ow as, “Pao Pao,” telling her other houseguests that Ow reminded her of Shea who was a contestant.

The two women are both of Asian descent.

Megan Lowder, another woman on the set of the television series, misheard Graf, 26, and thought she said that Ow looked like a “panda.”

Lowder later asked the question, “isn’t that a little racist.”

How is that racist either? We don’t know, but it’s certainly funny.

After it was revealed that Graf said “Pao Pao” instead of “Panda,” everyone in the house attacked Lowder for “falsely spreading a rumor.”

Soon after the woman left the show saying it triggered her PTSD symptoms from her time in the Navy (yes, the Navy, where they rarely see combat).

Shea’s video has since gone viral, and she took to Instagram to address the “issue.”

She claimed, “I just wanted to voice my opinion because the media and tabloids can twist things around. I’m not trying to call Jessica racist. I just think that it’s inappropriate for her and the entire house to refer to Alex as me, just because we are both of Asian descent.” The reality star went on to say that she knows they have similar personality traits, but the comparison is still unfair.