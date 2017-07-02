Big Brother Star Megan Lowder Leaves The Show After Contestants Cause Her PTSD From Previous Sex Assault To Worsen!

Megan Lowder claims that she was attacked and developed PTSD as a result! The Big Brother star has decided to leave the TV house because of allegedly suffering from PTSD from a previous sexual assault she was the victim of while in the Navy.

The woman opened up about the traumatizing experience as well as her decision to leave the show, saying: ‘When I was stationed in Norfolk, Virginia, I was sexually assaulted and I got really bad PTSD from it. So in the house… I had a lot of guys yelling at me and attacking me and it started really affecting me and making my anxiety severe and I was starting to get physically ill. I was throwing up, I had diarrhea, I was nauseous all the time.’

Lowder added that her condition got so bad on Big Brother that she ended up in the hospital.

The 28-year-old woman is the second contestant to ever leave the show, now in its 19th season!

Among the people who allegedly contributed to her PTSD getting worse is co-star Josh Martinez who has been yelling at Megan following the competition for ‘head of household.’

In addition, during the show there was also a fake rumor that she made a racist remark.

Lowder took to social media amid the scandal to straighten things out and make it very clear that she never used any offensive language.

It looks like these incidents along with other similar happenings have contributed to the woman’s decision to leave the show for the sake of her own mental and physical health.

Big Brother has been involved in many scandals before.

As fans may already be aware, some season 15 cast members were caught on a live broadcast using misogynistic, homophobic and racial slurs.

In addition, as Big Brother is also very popular in the UK there have been rumors that O.J. Simpson may join the British version when he gets released from prison!

