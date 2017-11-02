FREE NEWSLETTER
Big Boi From Outkast Fame Speaks Out On His Near-Death Experience – Andre 3000 Admits Big Boi “Always Made The Right Decisions”

Bridget Hill Posted On 11/02/2017
Big BoiSource: SaintHeron.com

In an interview with GQ Style, Andre 3000 and Big Boi opened up about their harrowing life experiences that shaped who they are today. During the discussion, Andre admitted that “Big Boi can rap better” than him, and that was always something he recognized.

The writer, Will Welch, insists that many in the past thought Big Boi was the more “gangster” person in the duo, but it turns out that Big Boi is far more “zen” than we initially thought.

Andre confirmed during the chat that “Big Boi always knew the right decision.” The Four Brothers star revealed that before their second album Big Boi already had a kid and a marriage and stayed with his wife since then.

However, Andre, on the other hand, did the opposite. Andre said, “Big Boi is smart as f***.”

As for the MC’s encounter with the grim reaper, in a report from BET, Big Boi opened up about a near-death experience and how he managed to get out of a sticky situation alive.

According to the publication, the rapper found himself involved in a shooting which almost took his life and that of his aunt as well.

The MC stated that he “wanted to stay in the hood” and he just bought himself a new Lexus GS300. One night when he was driving there was a Buick Regal with “four thug n***a’s” inside it.

He claimed the car drove around them incredibly fast and they started shooting at him when he was with his aunt. After the incident, he re-evaluated his circumstances and realized it was about time that he left. The MC said he “left that hood s**t right there.”

