Big Bang Theory Actor Jim Parsons Marries Longtime Partner Todd Spiewak!

Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons has finally made the big step in his life and married his longtime partner Todd Spiewak. The actor’s rep has recently shared the big news, making it official.

Even though the wedding has been kept intimate and away from the press, we know that it took place at The Rainbow Room in New York City.

Parsons has talked about marrying his boyfriend and stated that neither he nor Spiewak were ever in a hurry to tie the knot.

When asked if he sees marriage in his future during an interview in 2015 Parsons answered: “I don’t know. I guess I kind of think so.”

“So much of my adult life, that wasn’t really a possibility, and I have grown more interested in the idea, and certainly supportive of the notion, and if my [getting] married would help the notion in general, even that would be enough to make me want to do it,” the actor added.

Spiewak, who is a graphic designer, has been a big part of Parson’s life for a long time!

The two have been an item for more than 14 years!

Last November, on the day of their anniversary, Parsons took to social media to gush about his partner.

He admitted that meeting him was the best thing that ever happened to him and joked about karaoke.

Aww…. We wish them all the happiness in the world. Congratulations Jim and Todd!

Are you a fan of Big Bang Theory? Did you know Sheldon Cooper’s actor was involved in such a serious and long term relationship?