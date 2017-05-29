BFFs Vanessa Hudgens And Ashley Tisdale Twerk Along With Other Gal Pals At The Pool

Sometimes, even big stars need to just unwind and have some fun. Close friends Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale along with many other gal pals including Vanessa’s sister Stella Hudgens, dancer Laura New and GG Magree gave themselves a little break. The bikini-clad women partied at the pool and even twerked together, taking advantage of the great weather.

To document the fun outing, the girls took to social media to post many pictures as well as videos.

Ashley Tisdale posted on her Instagram page a video of the friends showing off their awesome bathing suits.

And what better way to show off poolside attire like that than to twerk in them!

The women moved on the rhythms of “Boy Boy Boy” by Andhim.

Livin with my ladies. @vanessahudgens @stellahudgens @laurajaynenew @ggmagree A post shared by Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) on May 27, 2017 at 3:24pm PDT

Vanessa Hudgens hosted The Billboard Music Awards recently, and it is only natural that she now wants to take a break alongside her BFF ever since High School Musical, Ashley Tisdale.

The two have remained very close ever since the first HSM film was released back in 2006.

Tisdale was even present at the BBMAs last week to support her bestie as it was her first time hosting such a huge event.

Did someone say girls pool day? A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on May 27, 2017 at 4:20pm PDT

On the Magenta Carpet, Vanessa was even asked a few questions Tisdale was curious to find out her answer to.

About her favorite thing they’ve ever done together, Hudgens said:

“Probably just fly around the entire world with her. I mean, we were on our High School Musical press tour, and being in a G-5 we were, like, I am going to have a G-5 one day and I am going to cover it in Louis Vuitton print and it is going to be gorgeous.”

She also added that Ashley’s wedding was also quite “amazing.”

Advertisement

What do you think of the women’s awesome friendship? What about their twerking skills?