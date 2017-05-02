FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Entertainment

BFFs Feuding? Kim Kardashian’s Close Friend Johathan Cheban Spotted Looking Lonely In New York!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 05/02/2017
kim kardashian jonathan chebanSource: usmagazine.com

As fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians may already know, Kim and her best friend Jonathan Cheban used to not go anywhere without each other. Simply inseparable!

These days, however, it looks like they’ve forgotten about one another’s existences! It’s been months since the duo was spotted in public together and fans believe that their friendship has turned into an ugly feud lately.

Recently, Cheban was spotted by the paparazzi returning from his Miami vacation and back to the city, but his BFF was nowhere to be found! What could have happened between the two, for their dynamic to change so drastically? Maybe they just slowly drifted away after Kim’s traumatic Paris experience.

jonathan cheban kim kardashian best friendSource: radaronline.com

As you probably remember, the Kardashian developed PTSD after getting robbed in France back in October 2016. Kim was convinced she was going to die at the time.

In the aftermath, she changed completely and even locked herself in her room for months!

Cheban looked very lonely and gloomy without his friend on the streets of New York.

If you are a loyal watcher of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, you may have seen him on the show being by Kim’s side, but that’s just for work! In real life, they haven’t been going out together for months.

Cheban sported a pair of aviator glasses and hit the town by himself.

There hasn’t been an official statement explaining what happened between the two but we assume they just naturally drifted away.

But maybe there is an ugly feud between them that they have managed to keep under wraps for the time being. What do you think happened between the BFFs?

1 Comment

Lynda Barrett
05/02/2017 at 11:18 am
Reply

There are far more important things going on in this world than the KARDASHIANS! We just lost 9 Marines from Camp Pendelton, in Afghanistan. I pray for each and every one one of these heros. I pray for the famlies, wives, parents, children, all left empty with the death of our men.
THIS IS REALITY PEOPLE!!


