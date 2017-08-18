Beyonce’s Sister Solange Knowles Quits Twitter After White Supremacy Rant

Beyonce’s sister, Solange Knowles, had a very hectic week.

The singer shared a viral topless picture of herself on Instagram and was forced to delete her Twitter account after what some viewed as an epic rant and others saw as a powerful message.

The Texas singer like millions of people around the world took to social media to share her thoughts about the sad events that occurred in Virginia.

Last week, counter-protesters clashed with neo-Nazi and KKK supporters which led to the death of Heather Heyer.

The current President of the United States, Mr. Donald Trump, shocked many by saying during a bizarre press conference, there were “very good people” among the Klansmen and white supremacists who were protesting in Charlottesville.

Many celebrities took to social media to slam the president including Solange.

The mother of one wrote: “F*ck white supremacist. F*ck nazis. F*ck your stale ass bland ass monuments. F*ck asking folks to be graceful. My son’s first day of school has been in the midst of seeing these bulls**t images that still tell him this system was built to be against him. How mofos supposed to have a fresh start with education, seeing this s**t? Thinking about demanding he not be required to take ‘American History’ because its deep dark rooted ugliness continues to live right now, right before our eyes.”

The post went viral and received hundreds of harsh comments from people who disagreed with her. Solange deleted both the post and her Twitter account.

Before ditching her account, she said: “Deleting my twitter soon, but before I dip when we gonna pull up? & what we got to do to get my new hero Takiya Thompson free?”

Thompson is an African American woman who was arrested while taking down a Confederate statue in Durham, North Carolina. The musician recently spoke about the power of words.

Solange shared: “I really hate to tell you this, but sometimes you will still get called these things as an adult, except you will actually embrace some of them. You will learn that these are just words. words that only have power if you choose to give them power. Every once in a while they will hurt, but you will choose to turn those words into a symbol of beauty.”

The country is on edge as it faces this new crisis.