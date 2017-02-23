Beyonce’s Pregnancy Prevents Her From Singing At Coachella

It’s official now! Beyonce will not perform at Coachella this year, following her doctor’s orders, as the 35-years old singer is pregnant with twins and doesn’t want to take any risk by attending the festival.

Advertisement

The news emerged this Thursday, on the annual music festival’s official social media pages, and got her fans really upset, as they were thrilled when Beyonce was announced in early January, as a performer at the 2017 event.

However, the singer, alongside her Parkwood Entertainment and Coachella producer Goldenvoice, declared that she has it in her plans to participate next year.

Jay-Z’s wife said that her doctors recommended her a rigorous schedule throughout the coming months and therefore, she had no other choice but to drop this year’s Coachella. Beyonce was supposed to perform on both weekends in April (15 and 22), marking her first performance at the festival!

For now, Radiohead and Kendrick Lamar remain to lead the two-weekend festival in Indio, California, with the English band performing on April 14 and 21, while the 29-years old hip-hop artist is expected to rock the stage on April 16 and 23.

Surprisingly, Beyoncé chose not to reveal how far along she is but looks, at the least, to be in her second trimester. That’s why many folks expected her to drop out of the Coachella gig as a result of her pregnancy. Rumors started earlier this month said that she would attend the festival, but only if her doctors give her the OK.

Advertisement

Many professionals declared that exercise and dancing are 100% safe for a normal pregnancy, but the lack of research surrounding women exercising while pregnant with twins made it almost impossible to determine if it would be absolutely safe for Beyonce.