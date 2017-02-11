Beyonce’s Pregnancy Mood Swings Have Been Driving Jay Z Crazy!

Although the main reason why Beyonce and Jay Z decided to get pregnant again was because they thought it would be the only thing that could save their crumbling marriage, now that the Queen of Pop is expecting twins, her mood changes and extreme demands have turned the news into a very short-lived happiness for her husband who is already sick of the way she acts.

Advertisement

“Beyoncé has been yelling at almost everyone who works for them because she says that no one is living up to her expectations right now,” stated an insider, close to the married couple of celebrities.

Furthermore, the diva has become more paranoid than ever and she is very keen to keeping her privacy amid the huge attention that she is receiving these days because of the pregnancy.

“She is so afraid that people that they have working for them are going to leak information to the press that she ordered Jay Z to tell their entire staff that they are off until further notice!”

As fans already know, the baby news was the only thing that kept Jay Z and Beyonce from splitting. A divorce seemed unavoidable but they though a baby might change things between them.

Now, despite their hope that a baby would make them happy again, their marriage is still crumbling, now maybe even faster than before. The twins, who are said to be one boy and one girl, only postponed a possible divorce and things are definitely still not perfect in their life.

According to the insider, their problems have been multiplying, especially now that Jay Z in caught in a legal battle over allegations he fathered a love child, 23 year old Rymir Satterthwaite.

Advertisement

“They are still fighting non-stop and Jay Z is just super stressed out right now,” explained the insider.