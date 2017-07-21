Beyonce’s Mother Tina Knowles Shares Video Showing Her Jamming Out To Blue Ivy’s ‘4:44’ Rap

Boomshakalaka , " I never seen a ceiling in my whole life"! Blue Ivy Carter spittin out them rhymes😂 This song is on Her dad's new Album . Its a bonus track ! A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Jul 19, 2017 at 9:37pm PDT

Beyonce’s mother is not afraid to get down! Tina Knowles took to social media to share a video of herself jamming out to her granddaughter Blue Ivy’s verse on a bonus track from Jay Z’s new album.

The adorable Instagram clip shows flawless-looking 63-year-old Tina and her grandson Julez dancing and singing along to Blue’s Freestyle/We Family while in the car.

‘Boomshakalaka, ‘I never seen a ceiling in my whole life’! Blue Ivy Carter spittin’ out them rhymes. This song is on Her dad’s new Album. It’s a bonus track!’ the proud grandma captioned the cute footage.

In a previous interview, Tina Knowles also gushed about Beyonce and Jay Z’s newborn twins.

As for Blue Ivy, the grandmother claimed ‘She is very proud and very excited. She is a good big sister, she really is.’

On July 14, Beyonce shared the first photo of the twins with the world.

In addition, Queen Bey and her rapper husband Jay Z made headlines after the release of the man’s 13th studio album, 4:44, on June 30.

Jay Z addressed the cheating rumors that have been going around for years on the new album, and he seemingly admits to cheating on his wife of nearly ten years.

The artist also admitted their kids helped put his life into perspective.

‘I apologize often womanize / Took for my child to be born / See through a woman’s eyes. Took for these natural twins to believe in miracles / Took me too long for this song / I don’t deserve you,’ Jay raps on one of the tracks.

What do you think about Blue Ivy’s flow?