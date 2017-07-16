Beyonce’s Mother Tells All On How Her Daughter Is Adjusting To Twins, Calls Blue Ivy A ‘Proud’ Big Sister

During the 19th Annual DesignCare on Saturday, Beyonce’s mother, Tina Knowles opened up about her new grandbabies and talked about how her daughter is adjusting to life as a mother of three. It looks like the new additions to the family have been a blessing, not only for Bey and Jay Z but also for all close ones and relatives.

Tina gushed about the cute twins, saying that they are all excited to have them in their lives and see them grow up.

When asked about the significance of their names – Rumi and Sir – Beyonce’s mother explained that we all just have to wait for Queen Bey’s explanation.

She did reveal that even though having to take care of two babies at the same time can be exhausting and a tremendous responsibility; the parents are still very excited.

In addition, Blue Ivy has also taken her role as an older sister seriously.

Tina’s husband, Richard Lawson, revealed that Blue Ivy is a great big sis and cares for the twins a lot.

Talking about Jay Z’s album 4:44, Tina admitted she was not surprised at how candid he was in the lyrics.

Beyonce and Solange’s mother did not say whether or not Beyonce was also working on a future album, but she was happy to speak about the Hollyrod Foundation.

‘It is important because this is such a great cause and it assists families in need, people that are affected by Parkinson’s disease and autism, and Holly [Robinson Peete] is such an amazing woman. I am just thrilled they do this, and I’m excited about it because it is my first [event for the organization].’

As fans may remember, Beyonce shared the first picture of Rumi and Sir on Thursday, in celebration of their first month of life.