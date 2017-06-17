Beyonce’s Mother Parties The Entire Week Away Amid Rumors Her Daughters Has Secretly Delivered Her Twins

Beyonce’s fans have been paying attention and making sure they are the first to find out about the star’s birth. But while they were preoccupied with keeping watch, the singer’s mother, Tina Knowles Lawson was already partying.

The speculations that Queen Bay has given birth to her and Jay Z’s twins already have been floating around the past few days.

Beyonce has indeed been out of the spotlight lately, getting ready for the big moment.

On Thursday, her rapper husband was spotted by the paparazzi along with 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy at a Los Angeles hospital.

Besides, the man also skipped the Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction and Awards Gala, where he was honored as the first rapper to be inducted.

He only took to social media to share his thank you message.

Beyonce’s mother had an exciting and fun Friday night with actor husband Richard Lawson

The couple showed up at a pal’s 70s themed party.

Tina even posted a video of them dancing on Instagram.

In the caption, she mentioned the song she was dancing to is her favorite of all time

‘Drifting on a memory There’s no place I’d rather be than with you! Yeah Than Loving You.’ At our friend A. C. Collins birthday party last night (70’s theme ! )Very Cool fun party❤️Happy Birthday A.C.,’ she went on.

This week, Beyonce’s mother has been having a lot of fun almost every day.

On Wednesday she went to Disneyland with her mentorship group, Tina’s Angels.

