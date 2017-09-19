Beyonce’s Husband JAY-Z Wants Her To Keep The New Fuller Curves

Beyonce once more showed off her amazing killer curves in another stunning outfit amid rumors that she is not happy with her weight loss.

Over the weekend, JAY-Z and Beyonce decided to go on a dinner date where she was dressed in a pink and blue number that turned heads.

In June, Beyonce welcomed twins — Sir and Rumi — into the world and by the looks of things the pounds are melting away.

The Texan singer and actress wore a pair of skin-tight Balenciaga pants that showed off her perky derriere.

She completed the look with a colorful pussy-bow top also from Balenciaga.

The mother of three opted for a $3,500 Gucci bag and pink sunglasses.

Queen Bey showed off her attire in a fun clip where she is dancing around as SZA and Travis Scott‘s collaboration “Love Galore” played in the background.

The video also showed Beyoncé’s adorable daughter, Blue Ivy, walking in her mother’s shoes.

The 5-year-old in her pajamas is seen standing Beyonce’s glittery pink Christian Louboutin heels.

A source spoke to Radar Online and said Beyonce is not happy about the progress of her weight loss.

The insider claimed that the diva, who usually sports a size eight, is now wearing size 12 dresses and she is not pleased about it.

The person claimed: “It is ridiculous because Beyonce looks sensational and has shed a ton of weight since the arrival of her son and daughter.”

The chatty family friend went on to explain: “She is mortified over everything from her supposed double chin and flabby arms to her butt and thighs. She has been in tears, complaining how the rest of the weight just won’t go away no matter how hard she diets and she cannot believe she is squeezing into size 11 or 12 dresses.”

The person in the known concluded by: “Beyonce insists she has at least 30 more pounds to lose, and she is talking about extreme liposuction if regular exercise does not start to have more of an effect.”

It appears that JAY-Z, on the other hand, is loving his wife’s new body because in all recent pictures he is hugging and kissing her.