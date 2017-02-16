Beyonce’s Former Manager Claims Her Pregnancy Is Part Of A Bigger Plan

Beyonce’s former manager, Brian “Kenny” Moore has claimed that the unexpected twin pregnancy is part of the star’s plan to save her crumbling marriage to Jay Z.

Moore congratulated the singer, but said he believes she’s following in her mother Tina Knowles’s footsteps, trying her best to save what’s left of her marriage.

“All I know from the past, is how her parents were. Tina and Matthew fought hard to stay together over the years, I admired them, but I guess things then got out of hand. They were always fighters and loved each other,” claimed Moore.

“It’s the same thing her mom did. She fought tooth and nail to hold on to that marriage, and Beyonce is cut from same cloth. She’s not going to let anything beat her, not even marriage.”

“I pray that the babies make their relationship stronger. I would want nothing more than her and Jay-Z to go off into the sunset, be happy, and become grandparents one day.”

The parents of Blue Ivy broke the internet with the unexpected news that that the Queen of Pop is pregnant with twins.

Just like Jay-Z, Beyonce’s father, Mathew, was accused of being unfaithful from the very beginning of his relationship with Beyonce’s mother. The two ended up divorcing in 2011.

Jay Z faced a lot of cheating rumors after Beyonce released her Lemonade album which featured lyrics that talked about possible affairs – the most iconic: “You better call Becky with the good hair.”

Moore said the pregnancy news was “fantastic” since Beyonce always wanted a big family.

“The girls had conversations about it when they were younger, but back then they were concentrating on their careers. It wasn’t like they were playing with dolls like normal girls, the conversation was more, ‘When we make it.’”

“Two more babies would be perfect for her. She always worked hard and played hard,” said Beyonce’s former manager. “She’s done everything she’s needed to do, but she’ll remain on top with her music, she’s a smart girl.”

“I know Beyonce, and she’ll figure it out. She’ll find a way to make sure her kids don’t suffer, and her fans don’t suffer either,” continued Moore. “I think she’ll do the Celine Dion thing and keep working, but make time to be the best mom she can be. She’s already doing a great job with Blue Ivy.”