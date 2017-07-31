FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Lifestyle

Beyonce’s Flawless Post-Baby Body: Her Nutritious Diet & Exercising Secrets Finally Revealed!

Brandon Fitch Posted On 07/31/2017
Beyonce’s Flawless Post-Baby Body Her Nutritious Diet & Exercising Secrets Finally Revealed!Source: billboard.com

If you’re dying to know the secrets behind Beyonce’s post-baby slim down, we’ll give you all the juicy details. Find out all there is to know about her nutritious diet and exercise routine.

Beyonce looks amazing after welcoming her twins the other month. The secrets to having such a fantastic body are pretty obvious – working out, drinking less, eating right and so on.

 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

But how many of us are actually determined enough to follow through?

Take a few lessons from Queen Bey if you’re looking for extra motivation.

Firstly, ‘she’s taking her time to lose the baby weight and doing it in a healthy, natural way. Breast feeding is actually helping to shed the pounds, and running around after daughter Blue helps too!’ according to a source.

It would also be very beneficial if your partner or your roommate lives a healthy lifestyle because this way you will not be so tempted to buy a bag of chips at midnight for instance.

JAY-Z is really pushing a balanced diet packed with protein.

‘They’ve always eaten healthy, although now she’s eating a little more meat and less vegan,’ the source continues.

‘Exercise wise, Beyonce is going to Soul Cycle, which she loves, and she’s doing an exceptional high cardio circuit program that her trainer designed especially for her.’

 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

The same insider confessed that Beyonce does yoga every day and sometimes even Blue tries to join in.

Beyonce just adores the effects that yoga has on her body and also on her mind.

Yoga is the perfect day to start the morning for her, and it will set the right mood for the rest of the day.

You can also try to exercise with a loved person because this way things seem much easier and more pleasant to do. On the other hand, all the sweating and the blood pumping will also do wonders for your intimate life!

Post Views: 2,159

2 Comments

Pamela Frierson
08/01/2017 at 8:34 pm
Reply

One question for you, are you lazy or just not motivated enough? I have raised two boys and I got back my body no belly in fact my waist is 27″, I didn’t have a nanny or 6, and I am just f**king tired of you lazy women being upset because your life isn’t working out the way you want it to. Stop hating it only gives her more motivation to get in shape and get a life and get some drive/motivation for yourself. By the way I’m 47. Ya bum!!


JP
07/31/2017 at 6:43 am
Reply

Not impressed especially after you reported she hired 6 nannies. If the normal woman had access to those luxuries they would get their body shape back after javing baby as well. Nutritionous, trainer, no stress about bills, 6 nannies. It’ll be a scandal if she didnt get her body back so soon. So again not impressed.


