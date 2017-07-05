Beyoncé’s Father Says She Should Be Proud That Twins Run In The Family

As CI readers know, Beyonce and her husband, Jay-Z, welcomed two babies in June. As a matter of fact, they were twins! But according to her father Mathew Knowles, it isn’t the first time twins have been introduced to their family’s family tree.

In a video shared on Knowles’ social media, the 65-year-old man said, “In the research that was done for my book, I was able to learn about my heritage, my family, and going back to my great, great grandmother. I was also learning that my grandmother, Hester, actually had brothers that were twins, Sidney Moore and Gitney Moore.”

He went on to say that twins started in her ancestry, and Beyonce should be grateful and proud of that.

Just after the birth of the two babies, Mathew posted on Twitter writing, “they’re here! #beyonce #twins #jayz #happybirthday,” next to a snap of balloons that were signed, “Love, Granddad.”

Bay and Jay haven’t confirmed the names of their newborn children yet, although there have been reports about what they might be named.

Other outlets have reported that the daughter and the son, may be named Rumi and Sir Carter, according to trademark documents filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Monday, that was obtained by People Magazine.

It may seem like a bizarre act to trademark the names, but it was for a good reason!

You see, Beyoncé and Jay are smart entrepreneurs.

They trademarked the monikers for everything from baby gear, cosmetics, fragrances, water bottles, and tote bags.

And don’t you worry, the twins have company, considering the children will join the Carter family with a big sister, Blue Ivy, who is 5-years-old. However, things haven’t been swimmingly well with Mathew and his daughter. The father of Beyonce previously said, “It’s nobody’s business how much I see my daughter or my grandkids, that’s something personal that I care not to share.”