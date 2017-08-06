Beyonce’s Father Matthew Knowles Not Allowed To Meet His Grandbabies?

We have learned that the superstar is yet to have her father, Matthew Knowles, meet the twins! As Beyonce’s fans already know, the artist welcomed Sir and Rumy three weeks ago, but she and hubby rapper Jay Z haven’t invited the grandfather to meet the new additions to the family.

‘Matthew has not met the twins in person yet,’ a source close to the family revealed.

The situation is very sad for the man who obviously is very proud to be a new grandpa and loves them very much.

Matthew took to social media on July 14, the day the twins were born, to share the big news.

There have been speculations that Beyonce is still upset at her father for revealing the babies’ genders back in February.

Apparently, the father-daughter relationship is pretty tense, and because of that, she has been keeping Matthew away from the twin babies.

When asked to set the record straight regarding both his daughters – Beyonce and Solange – during an interview with Fox 26 this summer, the 65-year-old man claimed everything is conflict-free between them.

In fact, he went on to say that he can describe their relationship as ‘loving’ and that he and his daughters talk weekly.

Finally, the man denied he was not asked to stop by and see the newborns.

Where does the truth lie? Do you think Knowles was allowed to meet his grandkids or not?