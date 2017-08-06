FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
beyonce katy perry 21 Savage jennifer aniston robert pattinson alex rodriguez meghan markle britney spears angelina jolie hilary duff MacKenzie Mauzy ben affleck kristen stewart blake shelton jennifer garner Julia Stiles halle berry darren aronofsky billie lourd blac chyna blake lively ryan reynolds elizabeth hurley
Home » Hollywood

Beyonce’s Father Matthew Knowles Not Allowed To Meet His Grandbabies?

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 08/06/2017
0
0


Mathew KnowlesSource: mathewknowles.net

We have learned that the superstar is yet to have her father, Matthew Knowles, meet the twins! As Beyonce’s fans already know, the artist welcomed Sir and Rumy three weeks ago, but she and hubby rapper Jay Z haven’t invited the grandfather to meet the new additions to the family.

‘Matthew has not met the twins in person yet,’ a source close to the family revealed.

The situation is very sad for the man who obviously is very proud to be a new grandpa and loves them very much.

Matthew took to social media on July 14, the day the twins were born, to share the big news.

There have been speculations that Beyonce is still upset at her father for revealing the babies’ genders back in February.

Apparently, the father-daughter relationship is pretty tense, and because of that, she has been keeping Matthew away from the twin babies.

When asked to set the record straight regarding both his daughters – Beyonce and Solange – during an interview with Fox 26 this summer, the 65-year-old man claimed everything is conflict-free between them.

In fact, he went on to say that he can describe their relationship as ‘loving’ and that he and his daughters talk weekly.

Finally, the man denied he was not asked to stop by and see the newborns.

Advertisement

Where does the truth lie? Do you think Knowles was allowed to meet his grandkids or not?

Post Views: 0

Read more about beyonce matthew knowles

Advertisement

You may also like
Beyonce And Jay-Z Go Roller Skating – Her Booty Stole The Show In Viral Video
08/06/2017
Beyonce Drinks Wine With Jay-Z In Draw-Dropping Photos She Posted On Social Media
08/04/2017
Beyonce And Jay-Z Celebrate Twins – Sir & Rumi Carter – First Major Milestone With Romantic Dinner At Sushi Park
08/03/2017
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *