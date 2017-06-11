Beyonce’s Father, Mathew Knowles, Says She Has ‘Limitations’ And Is An Awful Public Speaker – Unlike The Great Solange

Beyonce and her father and former manager, Mathew Knowles, had a rather tumultuous relationship in the past, but it had appeared that things were going in the right direction in recent months.

However, the feuding might start back after Knowles threw some serious shade at the megastar. Mr. Knowles claimed that Beyonce has limitations and she is terrible at public speaking.

He also pitted Beyonce against her little sister, Solange. According to the founder of Destiny’s Child, Solange is a natural born orator compared to Jay Z’s wife who apparently gets nervous and stumbles on her words when she has to talk in front of a large crowd.

Tina’s former husband made the bizarre comparison between the two sisters as he was giving a speech at Howard University in Washington in D.C.

A video of the event appears to show that Knowles was asked to comment on some of his present and former artists’ weaknesses.

He decided to take Beyonce as an example and said: “Everybody thinks that they are the greatest and they should. We as label executives, we have to know the limitations of the artists. I can tell you all my artists, the limitations.”

He went on to shade his own daughter by explaining: “See, I would never have Beyoncé up here public speaking. She is not good at it. Solange was just at Yale. She is incredible at it. But I know all of my artists’ [weaknesses]. They all have weaknesses.”

Fans of Beyonce, also known as The Beyhive, are going after Papa Knowles for dissing the star.

One fan said: “With all due respect, Matthew is WACK!!! Tryna sneak diss… smh I hope her unborn son is nothing like him!”

Another added: “See this why is ass nvr invited to the family BBQ talk to damn much.”

A few critics shared Mr. Knowles’ opinion and claimed that like many other people on this planet, Beyonce might be a great artist, but she is not an excellent public speaker.

A commenter wrote: “Uuuuh we already know this! The girl is pretty the girl can sing, the girl is a great entertainer, but the girl talks like they took her out of school in the 6th grade‍ the world already knows this.”

A Beyonce fan added: “I love Beyoncé to death haven’t missed her in concert once, but…… have yall heard some of her interviews bruh.”

What are your thoughts on Knowles’ decision to pit Beyonce against Solange? What do you think of Beyonce’s speaking skills?