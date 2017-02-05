Beyonce’s Father Accidentally Reveals the Gender of Her Unborn Twins

Queen Beyonce was recently crowned for having the most liked Instagram; but while she bashed into the happiness of her successful career her father may have revealed the gender of her unborn twins without her consent.

Advertisement

“I’m extremely proud and happy, both with Jay and her,” Matthew Knowles said during an interview, just hours after he learned from Instagram that his daughter was expecting.

“Blue Ivy is going to have some brothers and sisters. She is so excited!” added the man, making fans speculate that Beyonce is expecting a boy and a girl.

According to sources however, Matthew’s slip of the tongue is not exactly news.

“Beyonce and Jay Z chose one female and one male embryo,” revealed the insider about the IVF process.

“Beyonce had a really hard time conceiving on her own, so it was an easy decision for them to choose the IVF route,” the insider added.

The diva superstar broke the internet on February 1 when she posted picture on her Instagram showing her baby bump.

As fans already know, Beyonce and Jay Z were on the brink of having a divorce amid Jay Z’s infidelity rumors and went to huge lengths to save their marriage. A miracle baby – or two, seemed like the best solution.

To keep up with the positive changes in their lives, Jay Z and Beyonce have also decided to pack up their stuff and move to Los Angeles where they can raise their growing family in a more spacious home.

According to a source they “seem serious about living in L.A. full time.”

Furthermore, the celebrity couple are “actively looking for the perfect house for their expanding family.”

“When Beyonce and Jay Z are not working, they live a very quiet life in L.A. They seem to prefer private gatherings to public outings.”

Advertisement

Do you think these miracle twins will save their marriage?