Beyonce’s Fans Are Furious Over Her Collab With Cardi B; Check Out What The Problem Is

Brandon Fitch Posted On 10/28/2017
Beyonce's Fans Are Furious Over Her Collab With Cardi B; Check Out What The Problem Is

Beyonce’s fans are furious over a possible collab between Beyonce and Cardi B. They think that this would be a significant ‘waste of time.’ Find out why!

 

After a behind-the-scenes video was posted by Cardi B‘s music engineer, one that appeared to show a new demo recorded by both the rapper and Beyonce, Bey’s fans started to freak out about a possible collaboration!

‘Wow this feature is big,’ Michael Ashby wrote on his Instagram Story October 23.

But while some people were happy to hear what a duet between Beyonce and Cardi B might sound like, the former’s fans weren’t too pleased about it.

Some even called it a significant ‘waste of time’” on Beyonce’s part.

‘@beyonce I don’t want to believe it’s true but IF it is…. why, of all the people in the world, collaborate with Cardi B? WHY???,’ one Twitter user wrote, while another said, ‘That’s a waste of Beyoncé time! I respect Cardi B accomplishments but is nowhere near on Bey level.’

 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Cardi B  knocked Taylor Swift off the top of the Hot 100, and she definitely doesn’t deserve such hate. Clearly, she’s talented, but these fans don’t seem to think so.

‘Yes, Beyoncé and Cardi B it’s true. Yes, I’m disappointed,’ another fan added.

Then, one Beyonce fan tried putting the rest of The Beyhive at ease, by suggesting the demo would likely never turn into a mastered track.

‘My God. It’s a Cardi B and Beyoncé DEMO. Chris Brown probably has plenty of those and no Beyoncé collab. Her team wants attention,’ he posted.

1 Comment

crystal Everett
10/30/2017 at 3:40 am
Reply

I think it would be 🔥 for the both of them. Beyonce had to start somewhere and what better than to hype both careers on a hot track. Cardi B is killing it right now.


