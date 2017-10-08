Beyonce’s Daughter Blue Ivy Stuns In $5K Dress At Family Friend’s Wedding – Check Out The Pic!

This weekend, Beyonce, Jay Z and their daughter Blue Ivy were in attendance at a wedding and had a lot of quality family time. Queen Bey was absolutely stunning wearing a peach colored dress that had a low-cut neckline, flowing sleeves as well as a cape!
She looked like a total goddess!
The singer and her rapper husband were in Louisiana where they attended the wedding ceremony and celebration of one of their close family friends.
As they celebrated the pal’s big day, the superstars kept a low profile but couldn’t help but take some pictures with the bride and groom as well for memories’ sake!
The daughter had a sweet moment with her daddy Jay Z as she danced on his feet.
It most definitely looks like Blue Ivy is following into her mother’s steps as far as her fashion sense is concerned.
The cute 5-year-old toddler slayed a Mischka Aoki dress, that was, not only hand sown but also covered in crystals.
The price? – Close to $5,000!
Beyonce has been showing off her already slim post-pregnancy body a lot lately but of course, in the most tasteful way possible.
All that the superstar had to do to wow her loyal fans was rock a number of fantastic outfits that she wore with style and grace.
A lovely dress Queen Bey and Blue Ivy beautiful couple congrats on y’all close friends Wedding Queen Bey & Jay-Z