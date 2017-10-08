FREE NEWSLETTER
Beyonce’s Daughter Blue Ivy Stuns In $5K Dress At Family Friend’s Wedding – Check Out The Pic!

Nick Markus Posted On 10/08/2017
beyonce_jay_z_blue_ivy_weddingSource: instagram.com

This weekend, Beyonce, Jay Z and their daughter Blue Ivy were in attendance at a wedding and had a lot of quality family time. Queen Bey was absolutely stunning wearing a peach colored dress that had a low-cut neckline, flowing sleeves as well as a cape!

She looked like a total goddess!

The singer and her rapper husband were in Louisiana where they attended the wedding ceremony and celebration of one of their close family friends.

Beyoncé, JAY-Z & Blue at ‪LAW's‬ wedding in New Orleans. #LawandJess | 📸: @kodaklens

A post shared by Beylite (@beylite) on

As they celebrated the pal’s big day, the superstars kept a low profile but couldn’t help but take some pictures with the bride and groom as well for memories’ sake!

The daughter had a sweet moment with her daddy Jay Z as she danced on his feet.

It most definitely looks like Blue Ivy is following into her mother’s steps as far as her fashion sense is concerned.

The cute 5-year-old toddler slayed a Mischka Aoki dress, that was, not only hand sown but also covered in crystals.

The price? – Close to $5,000!

Beyonce has been showing off her already slim post-pregnancy body a lot lately but of course, in the most tasteful way possible.

All that the superstar had to do to wow her loyal fans was rock a number of fantastic outfits that she wore with style and grace.

1 Comment

Erica
10/08/2017 at 2:56 pm
Reply

A lovely dress Queen Bey and Blue Ivy beautiful couple congrats on y’all close friends Wedding Queen Bey & Jay-Z


