Beyonce’s Daughter Blue Ivy Looks Adorably Sassy In New Pictures!

Blue Ivy may lose some of the attention from her parents as well as from the public once her twin siblings are born but for now, she is making sure all eyes are on her.

Beyonce is expecting twins later this summer and she looks incredible even during her pregnancy. Recently, the mother posted a few pictures of her adorable daughter.

She shared a bunch of snaps of Blue Ivy on her website from the previous weekend. The photos were from an Easter weekend celebration and the little girl looked very sassy and fierce posing with her mother and the Easter Bunny.

In one photo she can be seen fist-bumping the Easter Bunny.

Queen Bey wore a beautiful blush-pink mini-dress, showing off her growing baby bump.

“The way she’s slaying this pregnancy is amazing,” one of her Instagram followers commented.

“I’ve never…..in my life…..seen a pregnant woman look so hot!!!!” another wrote.

The praise comes shortly after Beyonce was photographed by the paparazzi during a night out and trolls fat-shamed her.

This week she was seen leaving a Hollywood party and she looked healthy and happy as she waved at the press.

She was at the Beauty & Essex bar to celebrate Lenny Santiago’s birthday, the senior vice president of Jay Z’s music label Roc Nation.

At the party, there was also Jay Z and Bey’s former Destiny’s Child bandmate, Kelly Rowland.

When the pictures of the star entering her car surfaced on the internet, the trolls jumped at the opportunity that the angles were very unflattering to criticize her appearance.

Many wrote that she was “fat as hell”, “obese” and “swollen” as if it was unusual for a pregnant woman to gain a few pounds.

